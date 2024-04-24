4,118 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,898,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,906 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,317. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

