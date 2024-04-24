Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 345 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $491,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

