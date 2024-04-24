BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:ZWEN)

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:ZWEN traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 30.21. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of 25.75 and a twelve month high of 32.18.

