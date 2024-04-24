BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

ZPS stock remained flat at C$11.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$11.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.97.

