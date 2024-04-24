Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 693 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $754.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

