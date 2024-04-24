Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 155,431 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,350. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

