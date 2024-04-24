Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 77 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Intuit stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $641.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.