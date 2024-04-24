Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE F traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 73,007,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,844,660. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

