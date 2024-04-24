Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Moderna by 18.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 219.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

