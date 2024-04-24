Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $58.28 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00055494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,778,663 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

