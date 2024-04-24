Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $319.69 and last traded at $312.26. Approximately 119,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 347,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.79 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 64,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

