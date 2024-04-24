Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Increased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 48,746.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,425 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

