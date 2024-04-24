Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $429.73 and last traded at $427.36. Approximately 17,314,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 45,640,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.07.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
