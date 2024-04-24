Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.18. 206,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.72 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

