JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 28.3%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 164,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 42,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

