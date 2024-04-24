Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,974 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Leslie’s worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 2,583,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

