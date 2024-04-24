Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $395,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 809,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.