Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 5,375 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,699. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.