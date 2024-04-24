SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

SEIC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 1,562,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.