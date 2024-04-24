Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $164.71 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04528499 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $10,760,353.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

