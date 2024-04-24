Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.08% of Napco Security Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 291,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 96,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 174,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.