VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,277 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of VSE by 97.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at about $22,203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 48.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.67.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

