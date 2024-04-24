Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $4,349,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,718,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after acquiring an additional 110,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 117.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 583,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $418.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.