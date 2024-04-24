Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 114,766 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,766 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock remained flat at $13.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,584. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,694,511 shares in the company, valued at $34,489,740.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,160 shares of company stock worth $1,077,618. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

