Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,579 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.42% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:WEL remained flat at $11.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.