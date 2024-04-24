Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.99% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSA. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 17.7% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $410,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 448,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALSA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 29,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.