Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 298,900 Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 27,172.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.03% of Chain Bridge I worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the third quarter worth $1,699,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG remained flat at $11.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

