Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.91% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Direct Selling Acquisition alerts:

Direct Selling Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Direct Selling Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 11,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.