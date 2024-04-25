Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALFVY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.7098 dividend. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

