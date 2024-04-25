Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALFVY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.7098 dividend. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

