Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 900.0%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

