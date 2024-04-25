Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.26. 56,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,603. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

