Bailard Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 112,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,247,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $255.13. 100,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.47.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

