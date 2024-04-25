Community Bank N.A. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.35. 668,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,076. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

