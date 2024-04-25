BIP Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.14. 3,369,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

