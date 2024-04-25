BIP Wealth LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 125,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,980. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

