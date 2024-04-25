Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,400. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

