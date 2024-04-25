Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 643,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,712. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

