Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.78 per share for the quarter.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $254.31 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

