Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.65 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.