Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $476,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $912,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. 1,951,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,379. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.