Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 13.5 %

ETD traded down $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 575,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

