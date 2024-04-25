Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,375 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,283. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

