Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 334.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

XME traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 5,024,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $63.59.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.