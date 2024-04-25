Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Cut by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Moderna
Moderna Stock Performance
Moderna stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,601. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $142.79.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
See Also
