BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.88. 32,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,269. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.42 and a 52 week high of C$20.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.31.

