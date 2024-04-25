My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 108,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,059. My Size has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

My Size Company Profile

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. My Size had a negative net margin of 117.08% and a negative return on equity of 181.30%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that My Size will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.