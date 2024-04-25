Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 1,695,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 987.0 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $2.90 on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
