Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 1,695,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 987.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $2.90 on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.