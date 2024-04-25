PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.28. 589,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,709. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,108. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

