Stewart Information Services’ (STC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

STC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 143,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

