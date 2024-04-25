Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $140.90 million and $3.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,506.89 or 1.00049221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011661 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00101179 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13386841 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,663,543.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.